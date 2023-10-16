The Indian Government Considers Compelling WhatsApp to Disclose Source ID in Response to Deepfakes Threatening Electoral Integrity

The Indian government is contemplating utilizing a controversial law to require WhatsApp to reveal the identity of the original sender of a message in response to the growing dissemination of AI-generated misinformation on the platform. This decision arises as the country approaches the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The concern stems from the circulation of numerous deepfake videos featuring politicians on WhatsApp, which have the potential to harm electoral integrity. Deepfakes involve digitally manipulating a person’s appearance to make them resemble someone else, often used to spread false information.

A senior government official emphasized that this action is not driven political bias, as the fabricated videos include politicians from various political parties. This move represents the first instance of the central government directly issuing an order to an internet platform under Section 4(2) of the IT Rules, 2021.

Nevertheless, this decision is expected to be met with controversy, as WhatsApp and Facebook challenged the provision in the Delhi High Court in 2021, citing concerns about potential infringements on user privacy. The court case is still ongoing, highlighting the ongoing tensions between social media platforms and the government concerning issues such as online misinformation, particularly during election cycles.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, expressed the government’s willingness to send a notice to WhatsApp to address the problem of anonymously propagated fake videos and audio on messaging platforms. According to the IT Rules, online messaging companies are obligated to disclose the identity of the individual who initially sends a specific message on their platform. WhatsApp has raised objections to this provision, arguing that it poses a threat to its end-to-end encryption system, while the government contends that it will not affect ordinary users.

WhatsApp has yet to respond to the government’s considerations. In recent developments, the Tripura High Court halted an order directing WhatsApp to disclose the original sender of a chat containing a fake resignation letter from Chief Minister Manik Saha, questioning both the extent of the potential harm to “public order” and the prompt issuance of the traceability order following the filing of a First Information Report (FIR).

