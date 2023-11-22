New Measures to Combat Deepfake Content on Social Media Platforms

The electronics and information technology ministry (MeitY) is taking a proactive approach in addressing the growing concerns surrounding deepfake content on social media platforms. As part of its efforts, MeitY has summoned officials from major social media companies for a meeting on November 23 to discuss the nuisances of deepfake content and explore potential solutions.

Deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to fabricate realistic but misleading videos or images, has become a cause for alarm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed his concerns about the misuse of technology and AI to create deepfakes, emphasizing the potential dangers they pose to society. He urged the media to play a role in raising awareness about this emerging crisis.

The summons to social media companies comes after the IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced the intention to hold discussions on deepfakes. This meeting aims to bring together industry experts and government officials to brainstorm strategies for effectively addressing the issue.

MeitY has already reminded social media platforms of their responsibility to combat misinformation and deepfakes in accordance with Indian law. Failure to take adequate measures may result in the platforms losing their globally accepted safe harbor protection, making them liable for third-party content.

To ensure the effectiveness of these measures, social media platforms are encouraged to invest in appropriate technology and processes for identifying and removing deepfake content. The ministry issued an advisory earlier this year, urging platforms to implement such measures to ensure user safety and the integrity of information.

By convening this meeting, MeitY aims to foster collaboration between social media companies and the Indian government to develop effective strategies for dealing with deepfake content. These efforts align with the broader goal of ensuring a safe and trustworthy online environment for users.

