India Poised to Become a Key Player in iPhone Manufacturing 2024

Renowned Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has shared exciting news for the Indian mobile industry. It is expected that the development of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 will commence in India during the second half of 2024. This groundbreaking move signifies Apple’s commitment to diversifying its supply chain and marks a significant milestone in the company’s global manufacturing strategy.

At present, Apple’s contract manufacturers—Foxconn (Hon Hai), Pegatron, and the newly acquired Tata Group—have been speculated to initiate the introductory process as early as 2024. This will be the first time the New Product Introduction (NPI) for an iPhone will commence outside of China. The move reflects Apple’s recognition of India’s emerging influence in the mobile industry and highlights the country’s growing importance as a global manufacturing hub.

As a result of this shift, it is also predicted that Apple will reduce its operations with Foxconn in Zhenghzhou and Taiyuan in China 35-45% and 75-85%, respectively, 2024. This move is primarily driven Luxshare’s rapid increase in iPhone order allocation and improvements in production line automation. India’s expanding production capabilities and the advancements made Luxshare enable Apple to streamline its production scale effectively.

With this development, India is set to become a key player in global iPhone manufacturing. The Indian mobile industry has already experienced remarkable growth, soaring a factor of 20 in just nine years. This impressive trajectory has led to a transformation in import dependency, where a staggering 99.2% of all mobiles sold in India are now proudly labeled ‘Made in India.’ This evolution, combined with Apple’s decision to commence iPhone development in India, solidifies the country’s position as an integral part of Apple’s global supply chain.

FAQ:

Q: When will the production of the iPhone 17 commence in India?

A: The development of the iPhone 17 is expected to start in the second half of 2024.

Q: Why is Apple diversifying its supply chain?

A: Apple aims to reduce its dependence on China and explore other manufacturing options to ensure a more robust supply chain.

Q: How has the Indian mobile industry evolved?

A: The Indian mobile industry has experienced exponential growth, expanding a factor of 20 in just nine years. Additionally, a significant shift has occurred, with 99.2% of all mobiles sold in India now being ‘Made in India.’