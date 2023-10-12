Twitch’s APAC Content Director Welcomes Competition in Live-Streaming Industry

The live-streaming industry is about to witness an intense face-off between Twitch and the emerging streaming platform, Kick. However, Twitch’s APAC Content Director, Lewis Mitchell, remains unfazed the competition and actually welcomes it as a positive sign for the industry.

Twitch, the leading streaming platform in the world, has faced various challenges and rivalries in the past. Platforms like Mixer, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube Gaming have attempted to compete with Twitch signing exclusive deals with popular streamers. Yet, none of these platforms have been able to truly challenge Twitch’s dominance.

Now, Kick has emerged as a new challenger, luring some of Twitch’s biggest stars with lucrative contracts and better revenue splits. Kick’s aggressive strategy, including its reported $100 million non-exclusive deal with xQc, has been making headlines.

Despite Kick’s rise, Twitch remains unbothered. Mitchell sees the emergence of a new competitor as a positive sign for the livestreaming industry. He believes that more investment in the space indicates that Twitch is on the right track. Mitchell stated, “Whenever you’re onto a good thing, other people are going to come along and want to build on that, and that’s great.”

Twitch’s focus remains on its creators and fulfilling their needs. Mitchell emphasizes that competition is beneficial for the industry as a whole and helps it grow. He mentioned, “As the industry grows, you’re going to have other people come along, and that’s great.”

Mitchell also expressed his lack of surprise at the huge value of streaming deals, like xQc’s $100 million agreement with Kick. Twitch continues to prioritize its creators and their requirements, allowing others to invest in their own ways.

In conclusion, Twitch is confident in its position as the leading streaming platform and sees the arrival of a new contender as a positive development in the livestreaming industry. The competition between Twitch and Kick is set to captivate the attention of streaming fanatics, but Twitch remains focused on its own creators and the growth of the industry as a whole.

