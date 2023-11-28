The Rise of Longer Videos on TikTok

TikTok has evolved beyond its reputation for bite-sized content. Recently, the popular video-sharing platform introduced an extended time limit of 10 minutes per video and launched the ‘Creativity Program Beta’ initiative, which emphasizes videos longer than one minute. This shift seems to be paying off, as new data suggests that longer-form videos are performing exceptionally well on TikTok.

During a recent creator event, TikTok revealed that users now spend half of their time on the app watching content that exceeds one minute in length. This statistic highlights the growing popularity of longer videos among TikTok’s user base. Additionally, TikTok stated that creators who post videos longer than a minute experience five times faster audience growth compared to those who stick to shorter videos.

According to reports, TikTok is currently testing a maximum video length of up to 15 minutes. This move indicates TikTok’s ambition to expand beyond its traditional short-form video format and cater to creators who want to share more extensive content with their audience.

Matt Koval, a consultant cited in the report, succinctly captures the changing landscape of the video-sharing industry: “YouTube went out of its way to become more like TikTok, and now TikTok is trying to become more like YouTube.” This statement underscores the competition and the ongoing efforts of platforms to adapt and innovate to meet the evolving preferences and demands of creators and users alike.

As TikTok continues to explore longer videos, it will be interesting to see how creators leverage this extended format to engage their audiences and diversify their content. Whether it’s showcasing in-depth tutorials, thought-provoking discussions, or immersive storytelling, TikTok’s expansion into longer-form videos opens up new possibilities for creative expression on the platform.

