PlayStation 5 Slim headed to Canada, pre-orders available

Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Slim is finally making its way to Canada, set to release on Friday, November 10th. This news comes as a relief to Canadian gamers who were left uncertain about the console’s availability in their country.

The console, often referred to as the ‘PS5 Slim,’ was initially announced in October with a limited launch in the United States, leaving fans around the world eagerly awaiting its global rollout. It was uncertain whether Canada would be included in the initial release.

However, in recent weeks, several Canadian retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, have listed the PS5 Slim on their websites, generating anticipation among gamers. Pre-orders for the console are already available on Amazon and Walmart, while Best Buy will start accepting orders on the day of its release.

All three retailers offer the PS5 Slim in the disc version, bundled with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. It is worth noting that Best Buy’s pricing for the bundle is slightly higher than that of Amazon and Walmart.

To confirm the authenticity of the listings, MobileSyrup reached out to Walmart, Best Buy, and Sony. Walmart verified that their listing is indeed genuine, while confirmation from Best Buy and Sony is still pending.

As the launch of the PS5 Slim in Canada approaches, gamers can finally look forward to experiencing the next-generation console. Its sleek design, improved performance, and immersive gaming features promise an exceptional gaming experience.

