The Impact of Influencers’ Use of Photoshop on Beauty Standards

The use of Photoshop influencers has sparked a critical conversation in this digital age where social media dominates. Hailey Rae Ostrom, a prominent golfer who is well-versed in the world of digital content, recently ignited a thought-provoking discussion with a compelling tweet condemning the prevalent practice of photoshopping among female influencers.

Her impassioned plea resonated deeply with many, shedding light on the detrimental effects of unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated influencers. She urged for a more authentic portrayal of women’s bodies.

The tweet specifically called out Olivia Dunne, a multimillionaire gymnast, for digitally altering her images to meet societal standards of beauty. Ostrom’s message underscored a more pervasive issue that has profound implications for young women and girls worldwide.

Olivia Dunne, renowned for her significant presence in both the gymnastics arena and the domain of social media, has found herself embroiled in controversy in the past due to her use of Photoshop. This time, her name became the focal point of the discussion initiated Ostrom. Nevertheless, the call for accountability was not only directed at Dunne but also served as a powerful reminder of how influencers have a responsibility to promote realistic and healthy body standards.

The impact of influencers, particularly female influencers, digitally altering their appearances cannot be overstated. It perpetuates an unattainable, often airbrushed ideal of beauty that can be profoundly damaging to the self-esteem and body image of young women and girls who look up to these figures.

When influencers edit their photos to appear slimmer, more flawless, or unrealistically perfect, they set a standard that is not only unrealistic but also detrimental to the mental well-being of their impressionable followers. The call for influencers to be authentic and true to themselves is a plea for genuine representation.

The discussion, sparked a tweet, serves as a reminder that the influence of these digital figures extends beyond aesthetics; it has the power to shape perceptions, self-worth, and ultimately, the well-being of the next generation.

