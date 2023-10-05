WhatsApp: The Potential Platform for Fintech in Africa

WhatsApp, with its massive user base of close to 700 million in Africa, is emerging as a potential platform for fintech innovation in the region. A startup in the Tekedia Capital Syndicate has developed a full-fledged fintech product with banking components entirely within WhatsApp, highlighting the platform’s potential as a market for banking services.

The rise of feature phones equipped with WhatsApp has opened up new possibilities for banking services to be accessed and utilized within the app. This holds significant implications for telcos, as customers no longer need to rely on costly USSD and SMS banking fees when they can perform banking transactions within WhatsApp for free or at a much lower cost.

The monetization playbook of WhatsApp is beginning to mirror that of major app stores such as Google Play and Apple App Store. With WhatsApp now offering a platform for fintech services, it has the potential to compete on the same level as these established app stores. This development also paves the way for a disintermediation of telcos in terms of their SMS, USSD, and MoMo-based SMS fees, as WhatsApp Banking provides an alternative that abstracts these costs.

This shift towards WhatsApp as a fintech platform showcases the increasing significance of the app in Africa’s digital landscape. As more Africans embrace WhatsApp for communication and daily tasks, the integration of fintech services within the app offers convenience and accessibility to a wider population. With the right infrastructure and security measures in place, WhatsApp has the potential to revolutionize the banking and financial services industry in Africa.

