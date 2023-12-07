Conservatives Spark Controversy with Bizarre Social Media Post

In a recent social media blunder, the Conservative Party has once again managed to sow discord, this time using a puerile tactic. The official Conservative Party X/Twitter account posted a picture of BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri, who had been caught on camera making an obscene gesture. Seizing the opportunity to take a dig at the Labour Party, the Conservatives added a caption that read, “Labour when you ask for their plans to tackle illegal migration.”

However, this move was met with immediate backlash from within the Tories’ own ranks. Tory MP Alicia Kearns called for the post to be taken down, stating that it was beneath the party. Joining her in this demand were MPs Tobias Ellwood and Fay Jones. Unfortunately, it seems that some members of the party were willing to stand the inappropriate tweet, with Jonathan Gullis endorsing it saying, “I approve this message.”

Not only did this social media mishap cause internal division, but it also drew public criticism. Comedian Danny Wallace commented on the tweet, highlighting the perceived changes within the Conservative Party. He remarked that in the past, Tory voters were seen as pompous and selfish, but not childish and dumb. Wallace suggested that the party’s actions were turning away previous supporters and only appealing to the “mean and the stupid.”

While political parties often utilize social media as a platform for messaging and engagement, it is important to exercise good judgment and maintain a level of professionalism. The Conservatives’ decision to post such a juvenile image and caption not only undermines their credibility but also fuels the ongoing divisions within the party. As political discourse becomes increasingly vital, it is essential for parties to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to immature tactics that only serve to damage their reputation.