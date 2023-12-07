IT Consultancy Commits to Fundraising Challenges for Charity

A local IT consultancy, 3RS IT Solutions, has announced its dedication to supporting a charity that assists adults with mental health needs, autism, and various learning and physical disabilities. The company’s director, Stephen Souch, and services operations manager, Ethan Malvern, have pledged to raise funds for the Teamwork Trust through a series of activities and challenges over the next year. However, what sets this fundraising effort apart is that the challenges will be chosen the company’s social media followers.

With an aim to raise as much money as possible for the Teamwork Trust, Stephen Souch expressed his personal connection to the cause, stating that his own son is autistic. He emphasized the important work carried out the charity in Northamptonshire, which supports individuals with additional needs. In a bid to involve their online community, 3RS IT Solutions has formed two teams, Team Souch and Team Malvern, and is seeking suggestions for challenges through a series of online polls on their social media channels.

While hoping for challenges that are not too daunting, Stephen and Ethan are ready to take on anything suggested their followers. Their main goal is to make a significant difference through their fundraising drive. The Chief Executive of the Teamwork Trust, Helen Burdett-Wright, expressed her gratitude for the support and described the fundraising initiative as “fun-filled and committed.”

As the Teamwork Trust celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, the backing from 3RS IT Solutions will have a profound impact on the charitable organization. The service users at Teamwork Trust are eager to learn more about the challenges and get involved in this life-changing effort.

To participate in the polls and learn more about the challenges, visit 3RS IT Solutions’ social media channels on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/3rs-it-solutions/) or search for 3RS IT Solutions on Facebook.

In summary, IT consultancy firm 3RS IT Solutions has pledged to raise funds for the Teamwork Trust through a series of challenges chosen their social media followers. The company’s director and services operations manager are determined to make a positive impact on the lives of those with mental health needs, autism, and disabilities, and are inviting their online community to participate in deciding the challenges. The Teamwork Trust expressed their appreciation for the support, emphasizing the significant difference it will make to their charity and its beneficiaries.