A Disturbing Trend: Government Monitoring Education Experts

In a concerning turn of events, a group of education experts in the UK have come forward with allegations that they were being monitored and silenced the Department for Education (DfE). The experts, who had been vocal critics of the government’s early years education policies, discovered extensive files detailing their online activities and interactions. The files, obtained through subject access requests (SARs), include records of tweets, critical views, and personal information.

Ruth Swailes, an expert on early years education, was shocked to learn that the DfE was attempting to block her from speaking at a conference. After negotiations, she and her co-presenter were finally allowed to speak, but a senior government official was present to “monitor” them. Swailes later discovered that the DfE had been keeping tabs on her, including posts about her late husband’s battle with cancer.

Other education experts have since come forward with similar experiences. One expert, Carmel O’Hagan, found a DfE email describing her as having “an axe to grind” and a “will to be destructive.” Rachel Lofthouse, a professor of teacher education, had an extensive record spanning five years, including old tweets being dredged up in new emails.

This trend of monitoring and silencing education experts is deeply concerning. The experts argue that instead of secretly monitoring them, the DfE should engage in open and ethical discussions about policy issues. Despite the attempts to silence them, these experts have vowed to continue speaking out and refuse to be silenced.