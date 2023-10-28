Breaking Bad: The Revival and Doubts of Vince Gilligan

In a recent interview marking the 10th anniversary of the Breaking Bad series finale, show creator Vince Gilligan opened up about the role streaming platforms, particularly Netflix, played in reviving the once struggling show. While expressing gratitude for Netflix’s intervention, Gilligan also shared his reservations about the overall system of streaming.

Gilligan acknowledged the significant impact Netflix had on Breaking Bad’s viewership, as the addition of the show’s first three seasons to the streaming giant’s library attracted a new wave of viewers who had become less enthusiastic about the series. According to the creator, streaming platforms, particularly Netflix, came to the show’s rescue “like the cavalry at the last minute.”

However, despite the success Breaking Bad found on Netflix, Gilligan voiced his doubts regarding the future of streaming platforms. He drew attention to the fact that Netflix essentially pioneered the streaming trend, forcing other brands to follow suit. Gilligan went on to describe the situation as teetering on the edge of collapse, speculating on whether the current system is sustainable or if it’s just a temporary phase.

Referring to the streaming model as a potential “Ponzi scheme,” Gilligan expressed his lack of understanding about the long-term viability of the industry. The show creator raised concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the labor world and questioned how the system would endure over time.

Despite his reservations, Gilligan acknowledged the impact and accessibility that streaming services, including Netflix, have brought to the world of movies and television shows. It appears that many directors and producers are now capitalizing on the popularity of streaming platforms to reach a wider audience.

FAQ

Q: How did Netflix save Breaking Bad?

A: Netflix’s addition of the first three seasons to its library helped attract new viewers and revived the show’s dwindling viewership.

Q: Why does Vince Gilligan have doubts about streaming platforms?

A: While grateful for the boost given to Breaking Bad, Gilligan believes the current streaming system may be unsustainable and likened it to a potential Ponzi scheme.

Q: What did Gilligan mean “teetering and about to collapse”?

A: Gilligan expressed concerns about the longevity and viability of the current streaming system, questioning its future sustainability.

Q: Is Breaking Bad available on other streaming platforms?

A: As of now, Breaking Bad is primarily available on Netflix, though availability may vary in different regions.-