Pearland Bakery Experiences Phenomenal Growth Following Viral Review

A small bakery in Pearland, Texas, has seen an exponential surge in popularity since a recent review went viral. The Puddery, owned Janel Prator, has witnessed long lines wrapping around the building every day, turning the once modest business into a bustling hotspot. Prator, who started her business in 2006 in California, initially wanted to impress her coworkers with her pudding recipes during potlucks and cookoffs. Encouraged the positive response, she took a leap of faith and decided to turn her passion into a business. When Prator moved to Houston two years ago, she continued to operate her business, eventually opening a physical store in Pearland.

With a nationwide shipping service in place, Prator needed a space to expand her operations. Starting with a small table, the business quickly outgrew its initial setup. The turning point came when popular food critic Keith Lee reviewed The Puddery, giving it widespread attention. Prator seized the opportunity to capitalize on the exposure and worked diligently to make her bakery stand out. Since then, the number of customers has skyrocketed, with lines forming even before the store opens. Prator estimates that they now serve over 100 customers daily.

The bakery’s popularity has not only attracted locals but also visitors from out of town, eager to sample the now-famous sweet treats. The surge in demand has prompted Prator to increase her staff from a one-woman show to a team of four or five individuals. However, the overwhelming response has posed a challenge as they struggle to keep up with the demand for their signature pudding flavors.

The Puddery’s success story exemplifies the power of social media and online reviews in boosting small businesses. Through dedication and word-of-mouth recommendations, Prator has transformed her passion for pudding into a thriving enterprise. As lines continue to form outside the bakery, it’s clear that The Puddery has become a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike, celebrating Prator’s delicious creations.