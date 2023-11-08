Retiring Referee Wayne Barnes Speaks Out Against Online Abuse in Rugby

Wayne Barnes, the most experienced referee in international rugby history, recently announced his retirement from officiating. In an interview with the BBC, Barnes revealed that online abuse and threats have played a significant role in his decision. The 44-year-old referee, who oversaw the World Cup final between South Africa and the All Blacks, expressed his concerns about the growing problem of social media abuse.

Barnes stated that threats towards his family have crossed a line and that online abuse is worsening. He spoke out against the hateful messages, including threats of sexual violence and intimidation, that he has received throughout his career.

The referee expressed his hope that governing bodies would take action against individuals who engage in such abusive behavior. Barnes believes that those who send vile messages and threats to players, referees, and their families should be held accountable and excluded from the rugby community.

FAQ

Q: Who is Wayne Barnes?

Wayne Barnes is a retired rugby referee who holds the record for officiating the most international test matches in the history of the sport.

Q: What prompted Barnes’ decision to retire?

Barnes cited the increase in online abuse and threats as a major factor in his retirement.

Q: What types of abuse did Barnes receive?

Barnes received threats of sexual violence, messages of hate, and intimidation towards his family.

Q: What does Barnes hope governing bodies will do?

Barnes wants governing bodies to take action against individuals who engage in online abuse, as well as to establish legislation to prevent such behavior on social media platforms.

Q: How did Barnes’ family experience abuse?

Barnes’ wife and children were also subjected to online abuse and death threats.

Wayne Barnes’ decision to retire highlights the growing issue of online abuse in rugby. It serves as a reminder that players, referees, and their families are often confronted with hateful messages and threats that can have a detrimental impact on their well-being. Action must be taken governing bodies to address this problem and ensure the safety and mental health of those involved in the sport.