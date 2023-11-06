Revolutionizing Client Acquisition: The $126 Brochure

In the ever-evolving world of marketing, traditional methods like cold calling are no longer effective in capturing the attention of potential new clients. However, agencies are constantly seeking innovative alternatives to grab attention and start meaningful conversations. One such creative solution is Heraldist’s revolutionary approach: “The $126 Brochure.”

Why $126? According to research conducted Metadata, agencies need to spend an average of $126 on LinkedIn advertising to have one person engage with their presentation deck or download a PDF brochure. Heraldist, a branding and marketing agency, decided to skip the middleman and directly invest this money in their potential clients.

“The $126 Brochure” is not your ordinary marketing collateral. Along with comprehensive information about Heraldist’s services and expertise, it contains an unexpected surprise—a pocket holding $126 in cash, no strings attached. Heraldist selected four recently founded startups from various countries and personally sent them the brochure mail, accompanied a message expressing the rationale behind this unique approach.

While some may question the ethics of paying potential clients to read a brochure, Heraldist argues that it is no different from intermediaries taking advantage of advertising costs. By taking this bold step, Heraldist aims to spark conversations about the escalating costs of acquiring new business and whether unconventional methods like theirs are the way forward.

To facilitate further engagement, Heraldist created a dedicated landing page where companies can use a QR code to get in touch and request their own $126 Brochure. This approach not only defies the current norms but also emphasizes the agency’s commitment to personalized and meaningful client interactions.

As an international agency with headquarters in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania, Romania, and an office in San Francisco, Heraldist prides itself on its ability to think outside the box. With this inventive approach, they challenge the status quo and encourage others in the industry to explore unconventional avenues for client acquisition.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Heraldist create “The $126 Brochure”?

A: Heraldist wanted to address the rising costs of acquiring new clients and spark meaningful conversations directly investing the average amount spent on LinkedIn advertising into their potential clients.

Q: How can companies request their own $126 Brochure?

A: Interested companies can visit Heraldist’s dedicated landing page and use the provided QR code to get in touch and request their own personalized brochure.

