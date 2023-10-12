Netflix to Stream Sports Documentary “It Ain’t Over” in the US

Netflix has announced that it will be streaming the sports documentary “It Ain’t Over” in the United States starting October 26th. The film is included in the first window deal between Netflix and Sony Pictures, which grants Netflix streaming rights to select Sony Pictures titles.

Directed Sean Mullin, known for his previous works “Amira & Sam” and “Semper Fi,” “It Ain’t Over” premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary explores the life of Yogi Berra, an American baseball legend, and sheds light on his incredible achievements on the field and the challenges he faced off the field.

Featuring interviews with notable players and experts in the baseball industry, such as Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Vin Scully, and Joe Torre, “It Ain’t Over” has received critical acclaim. It holds a Certified Fresh rating of 98% on RottenTomatoes based on 57 reviews.

As part of the Sony first window deal, “It Ain’t Over” will be available on Netflix in the US for 18 months before moving to Hulu. This is one of several Sony movies set to be released on Netflix in October 2023, including “No Hard Feelings” and “The Return of Tanya Tucker.”

Netflix has been actively adding sports documentaries to its library, with recent releases such as the “Untold” series, “McGregor Forever,” “The Redeem Team,” and “The Saint of Second Chances.” Fans of sports documentaries will have plenty of options to choose from.

“It Ain’t Over” promises to be a compelling exploration of Yogi Berra’s career and personal life, with interviews and storytelling that celebrate his legacy. Stay tuned to Netflix for this highly anticipated sports documentary.

Definitions:

– First window deal: An agreement that grants a streaming platform exclusive rights to distribute a film or TV show immediately after its theatrical release.

– Certified Fresh rating: A designation on RottenTomatoes indicating that a film has received positive reviews from critics.

