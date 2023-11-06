Frequently Asked Questions

Breaking Barriers and Unveiling Realities: A Fresh Season of “Rap Sh!t”

When dreams inevitably manifest, they often materialize quite differently from what we initially envisioned. As the highly acclaimed Max dramedy series, “Rap Sh!t,” returns for its highly anticipated second season, rap duo Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) find themselves standing at a crucial crossroads. While their online presence has garnered a modest following, the prospects of stardom and a prosperous career still feel elusive.

As their first tour looms on the horizon, Shawna and Mia tragically find themselves relegated to the sidelines, unable to break through to the spotlight they so crave. Caught in the disheartening reality of dancing to the latest track from the talentless emcee Reina Reign (Kat Cunning) on the set of her music video, the duo’s frustrations continue to mount.

In a surprising turn of events, a clash of egos erupts between Reina’s producer, Francois Boom (Jaboukie Young-White), and Shawna and Mia’s inexperienced manager Chastity (Jonica Booth). The path to success appears far from straightforward as tensions escalate, clearly indicating that the road ahead won’t be paved with success.

Picking up from where the gripping finale of the previous season left off, Shawna finds herself entangled in a fraud investigation at her former workplace, the upscale Plymouth Hotel in South Beach. While still maintaining a connection with her lover and co-worker Maurice (Daniel Augustin), the shadow cast mutual distrust and the intensifying investigation dampens Shawna’s enthusiasm for the impending tour. Conversely, Mia grapples with awkward conversations with her daughter’s father, Lamont (RJ Cyler), and contends with the unmanageable drunken behavior of her mother (Bobbi Baker).

“Rap Sh!t” takes a departure from the social media-heavy visuals that defined the first season, as Shawna and Mia embark on a journey beyond Miami to explore the broader music industry. As background performers for the opening act, the duo receives a harsh firsthand lesson in the predatory and callous nature of the industry – even when working with seemingly supportive figures. Despite their contrasting personalities, Shawna and Mia rely on each other amidst the challenges of dealing with squalid motel rooms, colorism, pervasive misogyny, dwindling finances, and the evolving perceptions of their public image.

Season 1 featured infectious hits such as “Seduce & Scheme,” but the sophomore season of “Rap Sh!t,” while maintaining a fantastic score, delves deeper than catchy lyrics and the illusions that often shroud the music business. This season peels back more layers of the characters’ personal histories, honing in on themes of autonomy, image, and the complex pressures faced women in the entertainment industry. Mia, Shawna, and even Chastity must confront these challenges within a system that seeks to claim ownership not only of their artistry but also their personhood. The show opens up discussions about long-standing issues that have plagued performers, including substance dependency, suicidal ideation, and the erosion of control – all while exploring how fame can amplify these struggles.

Despite its more somber tone, the second season of “Rap Sh!t” remains vibrant and entertaining. The witty banter and comical perspectives of Mia’s best friends, Nelly (Dominque A. Perry) and Aleeshia (Brittney Jefferson), continue to provide laughter amidst the chaos. A standout sequence featuring Lamont experiencing the trials of solo parenting undoubtedly guarantees laughs and perhaps a craving for chicken nuggets. Furthermore, sensual and seductive moments, particularly one with the soulful sounds of Summer Walker’s “Tonight” in the background, exemplify the power and allure of intimate scenes portrayed from a female perspective.

Season 2 of “Rap Sh!t” promises to be an immersive and emotionally raw experience, reminiscent of the acclaimed series “P-Valley.” As Mia, Shawna, and Chastity navigate uncharted territory in terms of stages and audiences, they soon realize that fame and recognition do not erase their origin stories or past traumas. Dreams may come true, but they can also unearth untold nightmares.

The first two episodes of “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 are set to premiere on November 9th on Max, followed weekly episodes airing on Thursdays. Originally scheduled for an August 10th release, the series encountered a delay due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

1. What is “Rap Sh!t” about?

“Rap Sh!t” is a Max dramedy series created Issa Rae, following the journey of rap duo Shawna and Mia as they navigate the music industry.

2. Who are the main characters in “Rap Sh!t”?

The main characters are Shawna (played Aida Osman), Mia (played KaMillion), and Chastity (played Jonica Booth).

3. When does the second season of “Rap Sh!t” premiere?

The second season of “Rap Sh!t” premieres on November 9th on Max, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

4. Is “Rap Sh!t” based on a true story?

No, “Rap Sh!t” is not based on a true story. It is a fictional series that explores the realities and challenges faced aspiring artists in the music industry.

5. Who are the executive producers of “Rap Sh!t”?

Rap group City Girls, consisting of Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Jatavia “JT” Johnson, serve as executive producers on the show.