“Insecure” Creator Issa Rae Excited for Show’s Exposure on Netflix

In a recent interview at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference, “Insecure” creator Issa Rae expressed her excitement about the HBO comedy being added to Netflix’s portfolio. She believes that this move will introduce the series to a “whole new generation” of audiences who may not have had access to it before. Although the show has been available on Netflix since earlier this summer, Rae admitted that she does not have access to viewership data. This highlights the ongoing issues surrounding data transparency in the industry, a topic that has been further highlighted the recent strikes the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Rae mentioned that she is excited about the potential for increased exposure to a wider audience due to licensing the show to Netflix. However, she did express concerns about the financial implications. She questioned whether she would benefit financially if “Insecure” becomes a streaming phenomenon like “Suits” did on platforms like Netflix and Peacock. This raises questions about the traditional residual calculations and payments for streaming shows and how creators, writers, and actors are compensated.

Additionally, Rae expressed her worries about the ongoing actors’ strike and its potential negative impact on diversity in the industry. She pointed out that during times of industry shifts, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or the rise of cable television, networks often prioritize broad appeal, which tends to mean prioritizing white audiences. Rae fears that the lack of projects during the strike may perpetuate this trend and hinder progress towards more diverse representation in film and TV.

Overall, Rae’s interview highlights both her excitement for the exposure that “Insecure” will receive on Netflix and her concerns about the industry’s current challenges surrounding data transparency, financial compensation, and diversity.

Definitions:

– Issa Rae: American actress, writer, and producer, best known for creating and starring in the HBO series “Insecure.”

– “Insecure”: HBO comedy series created Issa Rae, following the life of a young African-American woman adjusting to life and relationships in Los Angeles.

