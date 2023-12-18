Tiny Tomato Lost in Space Finally Found NASA Astronaut

A long-standing foodie space mystery has finally been solved as the remains of a tiny tomato, lost NASA astronaut Frank Rubio during an off-Earth harvest, have been found on the International Space Station (ISS) after more than eight months. Originally believed to have been eaten Rubio, it has now been revealed that the tomato was located another ISS crew member. This discovery was announced during a livestreamed event celebrating the ISS’ 25th anniversary. Rubio’s lost tomato had become an inside joke among the crew, but the recent finding has exonerated him from the blame.

The Red Robin dwarf tomato, measuring just 1-inch-wide, was a pivotal part of the final harvest for the Veg-05 experiment, which Rubio himself had carefully tended to. Unfortunately, Rubio’s share of the tomatoes, which were stored in a Ziploc bag, floated away before he had the chance to consume them.

With the ISS being larger than a six-bedroom house and featuring microgravity conditions, it is easy for objects to get lost or float away to unexpected corners. Despite spending numerous hours searching for the tomato, Rubio could not find it amidst the vastness of the space station. The incident highlights the challenges of growing plants in space and the importance of maintaining control over the cultivation environment.

Rubio, who spent a record-breaking amount of time in space due to problems with his Soyuz spacecraft, expressed humor and relief when discussing the lost tomato. He noted that the tomato was likely desiccated to the point where its identity would be unrecognizable. Rubio also mentioned the overwhelming support he received from his community during his extended stay in space, highlighting the emotional toll of being separated from loved ones for an extended period.

As NASA continues to conduct experiments and develop technologies for long-duration space missions, lessons learned from incidents like the lost tomato will contribute to improving future space exploration endeavors.