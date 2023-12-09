ISRO’s Successful Repositioning of Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module Opens New Possibilities for Lunar Missions

ISRO has achieved yet another remarkable feat bringing back the Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module (PM) to Earth’s orbit, surpassing its initial lunar mission objectives. This accomplishment demonstrates India’s ability not only to send objects to the Moon but also to retrieve them.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched on July 14, 2023, aimed to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south polar region and conduct experiments using the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan rover. With the successful touchdown of the Vikram Lander on August 23, the focus shifted to the surplus fuel of the PM.

Through innovative mission strategies, ISRO decided to prolong the PM’s operational life and utilize its remaining fuel for future lunar missions. Careful planning and maneuvering allowed for the adjustment of the PM’s trajectory from lunar orbit to Earth orbit, avoiding any potential collisions with celestial bodies or operational satellites.

ISRO initiated the return maneuvers in October 2023, which involved raising the apolune altitude and performing a Trans-Earth Injection (TEI) maneuver. After four flybys of the Moon, the PM departed the Moon’s Sphere of Influence (SOI) on November 10.

Currently orbiting Earth, the PM has crossed its first perigee on November 22. Based on predictions, there are no immediate threats to operational satellites in its current orbit.

The SHAPE payload onboard the PM, developed for Earth observation, is functioning as planned. This successful repositioning not only extends the mission life of the PM but also provides valuable insights and capabilities for future lunar missions.

ISRO’s flight dynamics team has played a crucial role in developing a sophisticated analysis tool, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to advancing space exploration capabilities. Key outcomes from these maneuvers include trajectory planning for Moon-to-Earth transitions, software module development for maneuver planning, execution of gravity-assisted flybys, and adherence to debris creation standards, ensuring controlled and safe operations.

With this achievement, ISRO has opened up new possibilities for lunar exploration and demonstrated India’s significant contributions to the field of space exploration. The successful return of the PM serves as a testament to the country’s scientific prowess and commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology.