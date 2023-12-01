New Israeli-Arab Conflict Unfolds as Truce Expires

As the week-long truce between Israel and Hamas came to an end on Friday, December 1, 2023, the Israeli military announced that operations have resumed in the Gaza Strip. Israeli air strikes were reported across Gaza, signaling the renewal of hostilities.

The Israeli military stated that Hamas violated the operational pause and fired towards Israeli territory, prompting the IDF to combat the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas refused to release additional captives, violating the terms of the truce. Despite the resumption of fighting, Israel remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving its objectives.

Following the seventh exchange of the truce, 30 Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli jails, while eight Israeli captives were released in Gaza. The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the release and transfer of 19 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli detention centers to Ramallah. Thai captives, who were held in Gaza for weeks, expressed their relief upon their return to Bangkok, where they were joyfully welcomed their families.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, with reports of air raids, artillery fire, and heavy clashes between Palestinian fighting groups and Israeli troops. Videos and images on social media depict the destruction caused Israeli bombardment, with approximately 60% of homes in Gaza destroyed.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to find a resolution to the conflict. Egypt and Qatar, as mediators, are working towards negotiating an extension of the humanitarian pause. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting the Middle East for the third time since the war began, emphasized the need for increased aid flow into Gaza and urged Israel to do more to protect civilians. Blinken also condemned Jewish settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Meanwhile, at the COP28 conference in Dubai, Israeli President Isaac Herzog sought the support of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to secure the release of all Israeli captives held in Gaza.

As the conflict enters a new phase, tensions between Israel and Hamas are high, and diplomatic efforts continue in the hopes of achieving a lasting solution and ensuring the well-being of civilians affected the violence.

