The Online Discourse Descends into Absurdity: Greta Thunberg Accused of Posting Nazi Dogwhistle

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, online discourse has reached new levels of absurdity and ignorance. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg recently became the target of baseless accusations claiming that she had posted a Nazi dogwhistle in support of Gaza. Thunberg had shared a photo of herself holding a “Stand with Gaza” sign alongside other activists, with a light-blue stuffed octopus on her shoulder.

Critics of Thunberg’s post focused not on the message of solidarity with Palestine, but on the presence of the octopus. Some interpreted it as a kraken, a mythical creature that had occasionally been used in Nazi imagery. One Twitter user asked Thunberg, “What does the Kraken next to you on the couch mean?” They associated the kraken with the anti-Semitic term “international finance Judaism” frequently used Nazis. The user shared an image from a 1938 Nazi propaganda cartoon depicting an octopus with a Star of David over its head encircling the globe.

In response, Thunberg clarified that the plush octopus was not a reference to anti-Semitism but rather a common toy used neurodivergent individuals to express their emotions. She expressed her firm stance against any form of discrimination and condemned anti-Semitism unequivocally. Thunberg promptly deleted the post to avoid any further misunderstandings.

Despite Thunberg’s explanation, the official Twitter account of the Israeli government criticized her for not addressing Hamas’s actions directly. They claimed that Hamas does not use sustainable materials in their rockets, implying that innocent Israelis have suffered as a result. However, Thunberg’s original intention was to call for a ceasefire to prevent more casualties, a position supported countless peace groups worldwide.

It is disheartening to see online discussions devolve into baseless accusations and misinformation. The focus should be on understanding the root causes of conflicts and advocating for peaceful resolutions, rather than spreading unfounded claims that only serve to worsen tensions.

