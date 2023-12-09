Israel’s Map of Gaza Saftey Zones Dismissed Aid Agencies and Residents

A new online map released the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in an effort to direct residents of the Gaza Strip to safe areas has been widely criticized international aid agencies and people living in Gaza. The grid-based map divides the enclave into hundreds of zones, but many residents are unable to access it due to intermittent electricity and internet coverage. Moreover, Palestinians and international observers argue that nowhere in the besieged enclave is actually safe, regardless of the map.

Residents of Gaza, already displaced multiple times due to the ongoing conflict, are skeptical of the map’s effectiveness. Mohammad Ghalayini, a resident of Khan Younis, expresses frustration, calling the map a “PR stunt” to shape international opinion rather than prioritize the safety of Gazans. Many believe that the map does not address the underlying causes of the conflict and fails to protect civilians in any meaningful way.

The international community, including the United Nations and the United States, has urged Israel to take greater steps to limit civilian displacement and casualties. Local officials report that almost 16,000 people have been killed since the war began, the majority of them being women and children. Israel maintains that it is only targeting Hamas, but local officials dispute this claim.

The IDF’s map relies on residents having access to technology and social media platforms, which is difficult in an environment with limited resources and during periods of heavy bombardment. Aid agencies, including the UN’s Palestinian relief agency, have stated that no place in Gaza is truly safe, as civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and U.N. shelters have not been spared.

Critics argue that the map fails to address the root causes of the conflict and undermines the need for a comprehensive solution. Dismissing the map as inadequate and ineffective, aid agencies and residents call for a more holistic approach that prioritizes peace, stability, and the protection of all civilians in the region.