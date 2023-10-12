Israeli Prime Minister Releases Disturbing Images of Babies Allegedly Killed Hamas Militants

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared horrifying images on social media, claiming that they show babies killed Hamas militants during last weekend’s attack on the country. The authenticity of these images, as well as other allegations made Netanyahu, has not been independently verified.

Netanyahu shared these images with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during Blinken’s visit to Israel to show support. Blinken described the images as harrowing and expressed his disbelief and sorrow at the violence inflicted on innocent families.

In a late-night televised address, Netanyahu alleged that the attackers engaged in horrific acts, including binding and shooting children, burning people alive, raping women, and beheading soldiers. He vowed to crush and destroy Hamas, stating that every Hamas member is a dead man.

The Israeli government has been sharing graphic images on social media, including blood-stained cribs and children’s beds, claiming that they were discovered Israeli security forces in the aftermath of the attack. The death toll from the ongoing conflict continues to rise, with at least 2,800 people killed on all sides since Hamas started its attack. Hamas’ assault killed over 1,300 people in Israel, while the Israeli bombardment resulted in the death of more than 1,530 people in Gaza. Thousands have been wounded in both regions.

While Israeli authorities maintain that these atrocities have occurred, Hamas denies killing children or targeting civilians, calling the allegations fabricated. The United Nations has expressed concern about the situation and the commission investigating the conflict has found evidence of war crimes committed all sides.

Sources:

– Global News (source article)