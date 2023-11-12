New Approach to Ensuring Online Safety: IDF and National Cyber Directorate Issue Urgent Recommendations

The IDF and National Cyber Directorate have come together to issue a joint statement emphasizing the importance of online safety in light of recent messages received individuals in Israel. These messages urged people to disconnect their WhatsApp from their computers and location services. While the original messages caused some confusion, the IDF and National Cyber Directorate clarified that the messages were intended specifically for IDF reservists and not the general public.

The joint statement highlights the focus on increasing awareness and promoting safe online conduct. It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution when using the internet. The National Cyber Directorate recommends taking certain precautionary measures to enhance online safety.

Some of the key recommendations include:

1. Disconnecting from WhatsApp Web: After using WhatsApp on a computer, it is important to properly disconnect the browser and mobile phone connection. This can be done accessing the “connected devices” option in WhatsApp and selecting the device to disconnect.

2. Managing Location Permissions: While it is advised not to turn off location services on mobile devices completely, caution should be exercised when granting location permissions to apps. It is recommended to only approve location permissions for apps that genuinely require this information. Notably, it is crucial to grant permission for the Homefront Command application and other Red Alert apps such as Tzofar and Cumta.

The IDF and National Cyber Directorate acknowledge the need for clearer communication and express regret for any confusion caused the initial message. However, their joint efforts aim to raise awareness and ensure safe online practices.

FAQ:

Q: Who issued the joint statement regarding online safety?

A: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and National Cyber Directorate.

Q: Who were the messages about disconnecting WhatsApp and location services intended for?

A: The messages were specifically intended for IDF reservists.

Q: Are the recommendations binding for citizens?

A: The recommendations are not binding but serve as a general rule for online safety.