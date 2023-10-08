Israeli Families Search for Missing Loved Ones After Hamas Attacks

In the aftermath of the unprecedented and multi-front attack on Israel the ruling Palestinian Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip, Israeli families have turned to social media in a desperate search for their missing loved ones. A Facebook group has been flooded with posts from family members, sharing photos and descriptions of those who are missing and the last time they were heard from.

One post read, “Tamar…is nowhere to be found. If anyone has any info please update me urgently!” Another poster was desperately searching for her brother Sharon and wrote, “Please help me guys!” The emotional pleas continued as more people posted about their missing family members. One mother was looking for her daughter Noam, who was on the phone when the gunshots started, while another was searching for her son Raz, whom she hadn’t heard from since the morning.

These posts are a reflection of the devastating toll that the attacks have taken on Israeli civilians. According to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency services agency, at least 250 people have been killed and 1,500 wounded in the Hamas incursion in southern Israel. The death toll makes it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

The Israeli military has confirmed that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza, although the exact number of hostages is unknown. This marks a major escalation in the fighting and further compounds the anguish and fear experienced Israeli families.

Photographs posted on social media depict young Israelis attending a party near Kibbutz Re’im in Southern Israel, where the attack occurred. Reports indicate that hundreds of terrified partygoers fled for their lives as Hamas militants entered the area and began firing at them. Israeli media outlets have described the scene as a “massacre” and a “battlefield,” with dozens of people reported to have been killed.

As the search for missing loved ones continues, handwritten lists and Google documents with names and descriptions of missing Israelis have emerged on social media. However, the veracity of these lists has not been confirmed. The anguish felt Israeli families is palpable, with one poster expressing their frustration, saying, “The hours keep passing and not a single word of our people.”

