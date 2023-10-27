Israeli Nationals Warned About Suspicious WhatsApp Calls from Foreign Numbers

Israeli citizens have been cautioned about a rising number of peculiar WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers, as reported the National Cyber Directorate. These calls, which abruptly terminate upon being answered, have raised concerns within the cybersecurity community.

While the directorate emphasized that receiving such a call does not automatically result in a compromised device, they are actively collaborating with Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, to investigate the matter and report the questionable numbers. It is worth noting that this is not the first time WhatsApp has faced issues involving unusual activities and privacy breaches.

To safeguard against potential risks, the directorate recommends that individuals who encounter these calls take several precautionary measures. Firstly, blocking the number associated with the suspicious call is advised. Secondly, any files or links sent these unfamiliar numbers should not be clicked on, as they may contain malware or phishing attempts.

Cybersecurity experts suggest that these peculiar calls may be part of a larger global phenomenon targeting unsuspecting users. Unscrupulous actors often employ such tactics to gain unauthorized access to personal information or take control of devices through sophisticated hacking techniques.

To ensure the security of their personal data, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity. The directorate encourages citizens to familiarize themselves with recommended cybersecurity practices, such as regularly updating their devices and utilizing strong, unique passwords.

FAQ:

Q: Should I be concerned if I receive a WhatsApp call from a foreign number that disconnects immediately?

A: While receiving such calls does not automatically indicate a security breach, it is advisable to exercise caution and follow the recommended actions of blocking the number and abstaining from clicking any files or links sent the unfamiliar number.

Q: Is it possible for my phone to be hacked these calls?

A: The National Cyber Directorate has clarified that the call itself cannot lead to your phone being hacked. However, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to protect your personal data and device security.