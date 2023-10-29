Concerns Rise Over Disturbing WhatsApp Calls in Israel

Over the past week, a growing number of Israeli citizens have reported receiving unsettling video and audio calls on WhatsApp from unfamiliar phone numbers. These calls abruptly disconnect after a brief moment, leaving many recipients feeling unnerved and perplexed. The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) has examined these incidents and suspects the calls may be originating from overseas groups of Hamas supporters.

While the INCD has found no evidence of hacking attempts or unauthorized access to WhatsApp accounts, they strongly advise taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and privacy of personal information. Silencing calls from unknown numbers within the application’s privacy settings is recommended. In addition, the INCD urges individuals to block and report suspicious phone numbers, refrain from clicking on any links or files sent, avoid divulging personal details, and ignore any inquiries made these callers.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, works closely with the INCD and is promptly notified of identified suspicious phone numbers. The INCD encourages the public to inform their family members about this concerning phenomenon to raise awareness and prevent potential breaches of privacy.

FAQs

Are these calls a hacking attempt?

No, there is no evidence to suggest that these calls are attempts to hack WhatsApp accounts or gain unauthorized access to personal information.

What should I do if I receive such a call?

If you receive an unsettling call from an unknown number, it is recommended to silence the call within WhatsApp’s privacy settings. It is also advisable to block and report the suspicious number and refrain from interacting with any links or files sent.

Is it safe to answer these calls?

While the calls themselves do not cause any damage to your phone or enable unauthorized access, it is best to exercise caution and avoid answering calls from unknown numbers to protect your privacy.

Who should I contact if I receive a suspicious call?

If you receive a suspicious call, you should immediately report and block the number within WhatsApp. Furthermore, you can inform the Israel National Cyber Directorate or your local law enforcement agency.

What steps are being taken to address this issue?

The Israel National Cyber Directorate promptly reports identified suspicious phone numbers to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp. Together, they work towards resolving this issue and ensuring the privacy and security of WhatsApp users in Israel.