Wave of Threats Against Israeli WhatsApp Users

There has been a surge in threats against Israeli WhatsApp users since the start of the war with Hamas. The Israel National Cyber Directorate has received hundreds of reports from Israelis who have received threatening messages from unidentified contacts on the messaging platform. The police have also been tracking this alarming phenomenon.

The cyber department of the police’s Lahav 433 unit issued a warning, revealing that Israeli WhatsApp users are being unknowingly added to groups where harsh content against Israel is being distributed. To address this issue, users are advised to change their security settings so that they cannot be automatically added to groups.

To change these settings, users can go to the application’s menu, select Settings, then Privacy, and finally Groups. Here, they can adjust the settings to only allow their contacts to add them to groups.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate emphasizes that the threatening messages and WhatsApp groups are meant to intimidate users. In response, they have provided a series of recommendations for users to follow. These include informing children and older family members about the phenomenon, advising against clicking on links and files attached to the messages, and blocking and reporting the senders.

Commander of the 433rd Blade Cyber Unit, Dodi Katz, revealed that the police have received numerous complaints from users in Arab countries such as Yemen and Jordan. These individuals are sending threatening messages to Israelis or adding them to groups without their consent. In these groups, videos from the Gaza Now channel on Telegram, including Hamas training sessions and messages against the Israeli government, are being shared. This is an attempt to demoralize the Israeli population.

Overall, it is crucial for Israeli WhatsApp users to stay vigilant, be cautious of suspicious messages, and take appropriate measures to protect themselves from these threats.

Definitions:

– Israel National Cyber Directorate: A government agency in Israel responsible for protecting the country’s cyber infrastructure and combating cyber threats.

– WhatsApp: A popular instant messaging platform that allows users to exchange messages, make voice and video calls, and share media files.

– Lahav 433: A cyber department within the Israeli police responsible for investigating and combating cybercrimes.

