Netflix Acquires Israeli Thriller Series “Trust No One”

Netflix has recently acquired the rights to the highly anticipated Israeli thriller series, “Trust No One,” produced Shenhar Productions and co-created acclaimed writer/producers Ron Leshem, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel, and Ofir Lobel. The series will premiere in Israel in November on both Netflix and Keshet 12 before being released in 19 other countries.

“Trust No One” stars Yehuda Levi as the youngest head of the Shin Bet, Israel’s Security Agency. When a cyberattack hits the agency, endangering one of their top agents, Levi’s character finds himself in a treacherous situation. Suspicion falls on those closest to him, including a teenage girl in Gaza who is spying on her Hamas leader father. The cast includes Mali Levi, Luna Mansour, Oshri Cohen, Yael Elkana, and Tikva Dayan, an Ophir Award winner.

The series has already received significant attention, having participated in the Monte-Carlo TV Festival and scheduled to be shown at the prestigious MIPCOM television festival in Cannes. Avi Nir, CEO of Keshet Media Group, expressed his excitement about the series, calling it one of the best and most original thrillers to come out of Israel.

Keshet International, the production company responsible for “Trust No One,” has a successful track record with series such as “La Brea,” “When Heroes Fly,” “A Small Light,” “The Baker and the Beauty,” and “Our Boys.” The acquisition Netflix will allow viewers around the world to enjoy this gripping thriller.

Sources:

– “Keshet International Sells Israeli Thriller ‘Trust No One’ to Netflix” – Variety.

– “Netflix Acquires ‘Trust No One’ Israeli Thriller Series” – The Jerusalem Post.