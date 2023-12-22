Israeli Singer Eyal Golan Shares Heartwarming Video from Moriah College

Israeli recording artist Eyal Golan recently shared a touching video on his Instagram page, featuring students from Moriah College in Sydney. The school organized a rendition of Golan’s popular song “Am Yisroel Chai,” showcasing their love and support for Israel. The heartwarming video has garnered attention from fans around the world, highlighting the unity and solidarity within the Jewish community.

Golan expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support, stating, “Ever since the song came out, I’ve been getting hundreds of videos of you singing it at home with the kids, singing it loudly in the car, and children who sing it in schools. Each video warms my heart every time, but when I received this video from the other side of the world, I was particularly moved.”

Moriah College, with students ranging from the Early Learning Centre to Year 9, gathered in the school’s auditorium to participate in this uplifting project. Their heartfelt performance touched Golan, who expressed his appreciation to Avi Ohayon and Ofir Cohen for creating the song.

In these challenging times, Golan believes that music has the power to bring optimism and hope. He expressed, “Thank you for the privilege to give you a little bit of optimism and hope in the hard time we are going through. With God’s help, we’ll come out stronger than ever.”

Eyal Golan, known for his powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence, has more than a million followers on Instagram. His music has resonated with audiences worldwide, and this video from Moriah College is yet another testament to the impact and reach of his music.

The support and love shown the students at Moriah College reflect the deep connection and commitment to Israel within the Jewish community. This heartwarming video serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds that unite people, even across continents.