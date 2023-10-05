Bros: A New Hebrew-Language Dramedy Coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to premiere a new Hebrew-language dramedy series called Bros on November 9. This eight-episode series, written and directed Israeli comedy stars Hanan Savyon and Guy Amir, will be available exclusively on the streaming service. Bros will reach audiences in 190 countries, allowing people from all over the world to enjoy the show’s unique storyline.

Savyon and Amir, known for their roles in successful films like Maktub and Forgiveness, as well as the television series Asfur, star in Bros as the lead characters Pini and Nisso. The story revolves around the deep bond of friendship between the two childhood friends who co-own a local bar in Jerusalem. Both of them are passionate supporters of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team.

However, their friendship faces numerous challenges when their bar is threatened with closure and their beloved soccer team faces a crucial match. As their lives take unexpected turns, Pini and Nisso must navigate through the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, testing the strength of their bond along the way.

Filmed across multiple locations, including Israel, Poland, Ukraine, and Georgia, Bros showcases a diverse backdrop for its storyline. The series was brought to life producers Adar Shafran, Moshe Edery, Roni Abamowsky, and Danna Stern, who have worked together to create a compelling and entertaining show.

With its captivating plot, talented cast, and international appeal, Bros promises to be a must-watch series for audiences around the world. As Netflix continues to expand its international offerings, this Hebrew-language dramedy adds to the platform’s growing catalog of diverse and engaging content.

– Image: [Pixabay](https://pixabay.com/illustrations/netflix-streaming-tv-film-show-2016365/)