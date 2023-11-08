Israel Introduces New Law to Combat Terrorism through Media Consumption

Following recent amendments to Israel’s counterterrorism law, the country’s parliament has introduced the offense of “consumption of terrorist materials.” The move aims to address the issue of “lone-wolf terrorism” and the potential radicalization of individuals through the consumption of extremist publications. Israel’s Knesset approved the temporary two-year measure, which amends Article 24 of the counterterrorism law and criminalizes the “systematic and continuous consumption of publications of a terrorist organization under circumstances that indicate identification with the terrorist organization.”

While the bill received a majority vote, human rights groups have criticized it, equating it to thought policing. Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, specifically expressed concern over the potential criminalization of “even passive social media use.” They argue that the legislation encroaches upon the personal thoughts and beliefs of individuals and amplifies state surveillance of social media activity, targeting Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The consumption of terrorist materials offense carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison. The bill currently identifies Hamas and ISIS as terrorist organizations to which the offense applies. However, the justice minister now possesses the authority to add more organizations to the list, subject to agreement with the Ministry of Defense and approval from the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

Although the amendment has been criticized for its lack of clarity and ambiguous interpretation in democratic countries, Knesset legal adviser Gur Bligh argues that the provision specifying that individuals should identify with the group publishing the content is sufficient to avoid excessive criminalization.

Israel’s efforts to combat terrorism remain a sensitive subject due to ongoing conflicts in the region, including the recent offensive in Gaza. However, the government believes that addressing the issue of radicalization through media consumption is crucial to enhance national security and protect its citizens. The legislation will likely be tested in the Supreme Court, as human rights groups challenge its constitutionality and potential infringement on free speech and privacy rights.

