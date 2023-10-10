Israeli Schools Advise Parents to Delete Social Media Apps Due to Misinformation

Israeli schools are urging parents to delete social media apps from their children’s phones in response to the flood of horrific images and misinformation regarding the ongoing conflict with Gaza. As the conflict escalates, Israeli troops have cut off access to Gaza while Hamas terrorists retain control over Israeli hostages, including young children.

In light of the misinformation being spread, Israeli schools are taking action to protect children from the potentially harmful effects of social media. A Tel Aviv parents’ association has already been advised to delete TikTok from their children’s phones following the start of the fighting.

Misinformation researcher, Arieh Kovler, highlighted the spread of manipulated and fake videos on social media platforms. There have been reports of text messages, graphics, and voice notes circulating with false information, causing fear and panic among the population. Kovler emphasized that it is crucial to verify information before believing and sharing it.

Given the gravity of the situation, Israeli schools are encouraging parents to remove social media apps from their children’s phones to prevent exposure to misinformation and disturbing images. By doing so, they aim to alleviate anxiety and promote more accurate and reliable sources of news and information.

It is important to note that social media companies such as Elon Musk’s X, Meta, and TikTok have not yet responded to requests for comment on this matter.

As this is an ongoing story, updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Definitions:

– Misinformation: False or inaccurate information that is spread, often unintentionally, through various channels.

– Manipulated videos: Videos that have been altered or edited to present a false narrative or mislead viewers.

– Fake videos: Videos that are entirely fabricated and do not depict real events or situations.

Sources:

– The Messenger (source of original article)

– CNN (source of additional information)