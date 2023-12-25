Iranian Operatives Launch Covert Operation to Recruit Spies

Summary: The Israeli security agency, Shin Bet, has exposed a covert operation Iranian operatives attempting to recruit Israelis for espionage through social media. The operatives disguised themselves as real estate brokers, drone marketers, and service seekers on platforms like X, Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. They offered financial incentives to Israelis in exchange for tasks such as photographing locations and verifying addresses. The Shin Bet, having trained citizens to identify such schemes during army service, alerted the authorities. The Iranian security agencies’ tactics primarily focus on intelligence gathering, with a recent escalation in digital activities following the Gaza war outbreak on October 7.

The Shin Bet reports that Iranian operatives aim to assist Hamas in its war efforts against Israel. Their intention is to damage Israel’s national resilience sowing demoralization and deepening social divisions. In a statement, the agency highlights that the Iranian operatives go to extreme lengths, impersonating Israelis on social media and even targeting families of hostages and bereaved families.

Screenshots released the Shin Bet reveal an Iranian operative attempting to solicit an Israeli for a murder plot, negotiating a payment of 70,000 euros. Additionally, an audio recording features an Iranian operative speaking in fluent Hebrew, offering $100 to an Israeli for an unspecified task.

This exposure highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods employed Iran’s security agencies and their determination to penetrate Israel’s networks. The recruitment attempts via social media platforms demonstrate the importance of remaining vigilant to potential espionage activities. Israeli citizens, educated through their military training, actively spotted and reported these efforts to the authorities, leading to the dismantling of the covert operation.

Although the immediate threat has been neutralized, this incident serves as a reminder to strengthen cybersecurity measures and enhance digital defense systems against future attempts of espionage and disinformation campaigns. Governments and individuals must work together to safeguard national security in the face of evolving digital threats.