Israeli Influencer Sparks Controversy with Mocking Video on Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli SFX artist and influencer, Eve Cohen, has ignited a wave of controversy with a TikTok video mocking Palestinians caught in the relentless bombing in Gaza. In the video, Cohen wears a keffiyeh and uses household items like talcum powder and tomato ketchup to fake “war debris” and blood, while accusing Palestinians of faking the recent atrocities.

The video opens with Cohen holding a melon like a child, pretending to be a Palestinian mother pleading for help before abruptly cutting the scene. She also applies makeup to stage bruises while camera equipment is visible behind her, further implying that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is fake.

Netizens condemned Cohen for her insensitivity and lack of regard for the severity of the Israel-Palestine tensions. Many pointed out that her actions perpetuated the anti-Palestinian racist conspiracy theory known as “pallywood,” where some Zionists argue that Palestinians manipulate media faking their suffering. This theory bears resemblance to anti-Semitic tropes as well, revealing troubling aspects of Israel supporters.

Social media users drew parallels between Cohen’s video and the dehumanization of Jews Nazis during World War II. They also cautioned that individuals like Cohen should be held accountable for their actions, reminding her for the rest of her life what she did while people were dying.

The controversy surrounding Cohen’s video is just one example of Israeli influencers dismissing the struggles of Palestinians. This trend adds another layer of tension in digital spaces already fraught with rampant disinformation and propaganda trolls.

Amidst the ongoing crisis in Gaza, it is important to remember that over 4000 Palestinians have been killed Israel’s recent military operations. Pregnant Palestinian women in the besieged Gaza Strip, approximately 50,000 in number, are unable to receive prenatal care due to the intensified conflict. With over 5,000 of these women expected to give birth this month, there are urgent calls for humanitarian aid and an immediate ceasefire.

Sources:

– Source article (no URL provided)