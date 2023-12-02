Israel’s New Evacuation Grid System Raises Concerns about Civilians in Gaza

Israel’s use of a new grid system for targeted evacuation warnings in southern Gaza has sparked criticism from aid workers who warn that it risks turning life in the territory into a “macabre game of Battleships”. The new system, which breaks Gaza down into more than 600 blocks and can be accessed through a QR code on leaflets and social media posts, is intended to help the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shuffle civilians around as they target Hamas fighters. However, on the ground, residents have expressed fear and confusion due to a lack of reliable access to the map. Most people in Gaza have little access to electricity, making it difficult to charge phones and access online information. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) raises concerns about the lack of clarity in the evacuation orders and the uncertainty of where people should evacuate to.

Amidst the confusion, aid groups are worried that the new system fails to provide Palestinians with the protections they are entitled to under international law. Rohan Talbot, Advocacy Director at Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), describes the grid as a “macabre game of Battleships” where terrified civilians are left guessing which area will save their lives. Health professionals are particularly concerned about hospitals and clinics marked for evacuation, as targeting medical facilities has been a recurring pattern in Israeli offensives. The ongoing bombings and overcrowded shelters further exacerbate the deteriorating healthcare situation in Gaza.

Despite the implementation of the new grid system, it remains unclear how Israel plans to provide offline warnings to Gaza residents in the event of internet and electricity outages. This raises significant concerns about the ability of civilians to receive timely and accurate information to ensure their safety. With already over 15,200 deaths in Gaza, including a high number of women and children, it is essential that adequate measures are taken to protect the civilian population.

