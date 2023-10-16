Gigi Hadid Condemns Israeli Government’s Treatment of Palestinians

Gigi Hadid, the half-Palestinian model, has spoken out against the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians in light of the Israel-Hamas war. The recent conflict has resulted in the deaths of both Israelis and Palestinians, with the death toll in Gaza rising exponentially. Hadid took to Instagram to share an infographic that condemned the conflation of support for Palestinians with antisemitism or support for Hamas.

The State of Israel’s official Instagram account responded to Hadid’s post accusing her of turning a blind eye to the deaths of Jewish babies and being silent about their plight. However, Hadid had already made her stance clear in her initial post, where she emphasized that supporting Palestinians does not mean supporting harm to Jewish people. She expressed her empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and highlighted that the terrorizing of innocent people does not align with the “Free Palestine” movement.

In response, the State of Israel shared a modified version of Hadid’s infographic, flipping the messaging to condemn Hamas for its actions and portray supporting Israelis as the right thing to do. They also shared a disturbing image of what appeared to be a bloodied floor littered with children’s toys and clothing, accusing Hadid of not condemning the tragedy.

Hadid’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, also has a history of supporting the Palestinian cause but has yet to comment on the ongoing conflict. Both representatives for Gigi and Bella Hadid did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

In summary, Gigi Hadid has used her platform to condemn the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians and highlight the distinction between supporting Palestinians and being antisemitic. The State of Israel has responded with accusations and attempts to shift the narrative. The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, leading to a tragic loss of innocent lives on both sides.

