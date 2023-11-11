Israeli Forces Continue Ground Operation, Gaza’s Hospitals in Deteriorating State

Shelling, gunshots, and explosions were witnessed outside hospitals in Gaza City on Friday, as Israeli forces pressed on with their ground operation against Hamas. Videos circulating on social media showed the chaos and panic as people sought shelter from the violence. Israel has long maintained that Hamas fighters use tunnels under hospitals, making them legitimate targets. The Red Cross sounded the alarm, stating that Gaza’s hospitals had reached a critical point and were on the brink of collapse. Medical workers delivering supplies reported witnessing horrific scenes and described the destruction as unbearable.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting over 11,000 deaths and more than 27,000 injuries since the war began. Israel’s military campaign and ground operations were in response to a mass attack Hamas on southern Israel. Israel later revised down the number of casualties from the attack, attributing the discrepancy to the bodies of terrorists being mistakenly counted as Israeli casualties.

Reports emerged early on Friday morning that Israeli forces were surrounding several hospitals in Gaza City. Witnesses reported ongoing clashes and explosions near the Al-Quds and Al-Rantisi Paediatric hospitals. Israeli troops were allegedly using megaphones to order non-medical staff and patients to leave the hospitals. Disturbing footage verified the BBC showed civilians, some with white flags, desperately trying to flee an area near Al-Nasr hospital when gunshots rang out, causing panic.

The largest hospital in Gaza, Al-Shifa, bore the brunt of the violence. The Hamas-run health ministry reported 13 deaths, while Israel said it could only confirm one. Parts of Al-Shifa, including the maternity ward, were damaged in multiple Israeli airstrikes. The hospital’s director warned of a potential disaster if Al-Shifa were to go out of service, as it serves the people of Gaza City. With tensions remaining high in Gaza City, explosions and firing were still being heard near Al-Shifa.

The World Health Organization’s chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described the situation on the ground as “impossible to describe.” Hospital corridors were overcrowded with the injured, the sick, and the dying, with morgues overflowing. Surgeries were being performed without anesthesia, and over half of Gaza’s hospitals were not functioning. Dr. Tedros emphasized that civilians in Gaza were not responsible for the violence but were enduring unimaginable suffering.

Israel has denied firing on hospitals but indicated it would act if Hamas used hospital grounds as firing positions. The IDF spokesperson stated that the plan was to urge Hamas to move patients southward. This strategy poses operational risks but aims to address the challenges faced patients unable to evacuate easily. However, with no end to the violence in sight, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly.

FAQ

What caused the shelling and gunshots outside Gaza City hospitals?

Israeli forces were conducting a ground operation against Hamas, targeting areas close to hospitals. Israel maintains that Hamas fighters use hospital tunnels as hiding places.

How are hospitals in Gaza suffering?

The Red Cross reported that hospitals in Gaza had reached a critical state, with severe damage and limited capacity to treat patients. Medical staff described the scenes as horrific, and supplies were running low.

How many casualties have occurred in Gaza since the war began?

The Hamas-run health ministry reported over 11,000 deaths and more than 27,000 injuries. These numbers were revised downwards Israel, attributing the discrepancy to counting bodies of terrorists as Israeli casualties.

What risks are patients and medical staff facing in Gaza hospitals?

Patients, especially those who cannot move easily, face challenges in receiving care due to ongoing violence and overwhelmed hospital facilities. Medical staff are struggling to provide treatment and resort to treating patients in corridors and on the floor.

What is the situation in Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital?

Al-Shifa hospital has sustained significant damage, including its maternity ward, from multiple Israeli airstrikes. The hospital director warned that the loss of Al-Shifa would be disastrous for the people of Gaza City.