Israel-Hamas Conflict: Diplomat Stabbed in China, Hamas Calls for “Day of Rage”

In a concerning development, an Israeli embassy staffer in Beijing, China was stabbed in an attack that took place outside the embassy. The diplomat is currently in stable condition, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack. A video circulating on social media shows the man being stabbed multiple times with a knife.

This incident has raised alarms, and Israelis and Jews worldwide have been advised to remain vigilant, particularly due to Hamas’ recent call for a “day of rage.” It is important to note that the attack did not occur within the embassy compound itself.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry expressed deep concern about the potential escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants. The ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, made these remarks during a press briefing, responding to a question regarding Israel’s evacuation order for 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to relocate to the southern part of the enclave.

In response to the deadliest attack in Israeli history, Israel has given Palestinians in Gaza City 24 hours to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas. The United Nations has stated that the mass relocation of such a large number of people is “impossible” and has urgently appealed for the order to be rescinded.

It is worth noting that Hamas claims to hold around 150 Israeli, foreign, and dual-national hostages. They reported that 13 hostages, including foreigners, were killed in Israeli strikes. Israel, in retaliation, has targeted multiple locations in Gaza, resulting in a significant loss of life.

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is crucial to monitor the situation closely and hope for a peaceful resolution.