Israeli Filmmaker Uses Instagram to Share Information and Support Israelis Amid Hamas Attack

Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv, known for his Oscar-winning documentary short “Skin,” has been utilizing his Instagram account to provide updates and support for Israelis during the recent Hamas attack. Nattiv, who currently resides in the United States but maintains strong ties to Israel through family and friends, felt compelled to use his platform as a way to amplify the voices and stories of those affected the conflict.

Nattiv describes his Instagram account as a “shofar,” a horn traditionally blown during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, using it to raise awareness about missing individuals and hostages. He has received numerous messages from people in Israel, pleading for him to share their loved ones’ stories in order to garner international attention and assistance.

As the Israeli government struggled to effectively communicate information about the crisis, Nattiv’s grassroots efforts on Instagram have become a reliable and valued source for both Israelis and Hollywood. However, the content he reviews in order to share the most accurate and impactful information takes an emotional toll on him.

In an interview, Nattiv discusses his motivation for continuing to work on Instagram, drawing parallels between the Yom Kippur War and the current conflict, expressing his thoughts on the response from Hollywood, and providing insights into the situation in Israel.

Nattiv’s family is located in the center of Israel, with some members being drafted into the military and deployed to various regions. He is arranging for other family members, including those with young children, to join him in the United States temporarily for safety and respite.

The filmmaker first learned about the attack while having dinner with friends, and upon realizing the severity of the situation, he immediately returned home to Los Angeles to address it. Through his war room in LA, Nattiv seeks to provide accurate and up-to-date information for people to better understand the crisis.

People have reached out to Nattiv to share personal stories and experiences, seeking his help in bringing attention to the situation. These stories include a grandmother who was killed a terrorist and had her death publicized through a post on her own Facebook account. The grandson, residing in Canada, messaged Nattiv to bring awareness to this tragic event. He has also shared the names of missing individuals based on information provided family members, as the government’s response has been perceived as inadequate.

While Nattiv acknowledges that it is too early to fully understand the complexities of the situation, he points to issues such as Benjamin Netanyahu’s focus on the judicial system and settlements in the West Bank as potential contributing factors to the government’s lack of preparedness and response.

Despite the emotional toll, Nattiv remains steadfast in his commitment to using Instagram as a means of supporting and informing people during this crisis. He believes that amplifying the voices and stories of those affected is crucial in generating international aid and attention.

