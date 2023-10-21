Tensions Rise as Israel Arrests Arab Citizens Over Social Media Posts About Gaza War

According to recent reports, dozens of Arab citizens of Israel have been arrested for their social media posts relating to the war in Gaza. One notable individual who was detained is Dalal Abu Amneh, a well-known singer and influencer from Nazareth. She was held in police custody for two days before being released on bail and is currently under house arrest. Abu Amneh’s lawyer argued that her posts were expressing religious sentiments, but the Israeli authorities interpreted them as a call to arms for Palestinians.

Since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli police have adopted a “zero tolerance policy” towards social media activity expressing support for Hamas. This has led to the arrest and questioning of over 100 individuals, with many others facing disciplinary actions such as job suspensions or dismissals from universities. The police commissioner, Yaakov Shabtai, stated that anyone inciting against the state of Israel would be responded to firmly and without leniency.

The increased number of detentions has raised concerns among human rights activists, who believe that the police are adopting a broader interpretation of what constitutes incitement to violence. In some cases, individuals have faced severe consequences for their social media activity, even without criminal charges. Adalah, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, has received reports of more than 40 cases of Arab workers being suspended or fired from their jobs due to their online activity. Arab students have also faced disciplinary actions from their universities, with some being suspended and forced to leave their accommodations.

The majority of the social media posts in question are critical of the war and express support for the victims in Gaza. However, the harshest interpretation is being given to these posts, leading to punitive actions authorities. This crackdown on social media expression has also sparked public outrage, with incidents of harassment and threats towards Jewish Israelis who advocated for de-escalation or expressed sympathy for the victims in Gaza.

In light of these developments, human rights organizations are calling for a reassessment of the government’s approach to freedom of expression and the proportional use of law enforcement in response to online posts.

Definitions:

1. Hamas: An Islamist group committed to the destruction of Israel and designated as a terrorist organization Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

2. Adalah: The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, an organization advocating for the rights of Arab citizens in Israel.

Sources:

– Sara Monetta – BBC News, Jerusalem