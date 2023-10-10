Israeli and Jewish Schools Urge Parents to Delete Social Media Apps to Protect Children from Disturbing Images

Israeli and Jewish schools in the U.S. are raising concerns about the potential for Hamas to use social media platforms to broadcast graphic and disturbing images related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. As a result, these schools are urging parents to delete popular social media apps such as Instagram, TikTok, and X, formerly known as Twitter, from their children’s smartphones.

The concern stems from the possibility that Hamas fighters may release videos of hostages “begging for their lives.” One Tel Aviv school’s parents’ association stated, “We cannot allow our kids to watch this stuff. It is also difficult, furthermore — impossible — to contain all this content on social media. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Jewish schools in the U.S. have also issued similar warnings, including The Frisch School in Paramus, New Jersey. The principal sent an email to parents urging them to have their children delete Instagram and TikTok “immediately.” Notices have also been shared on social media platforms, with individuals reporting messages from schools alerting them to the potential exposure of upsetting content.

It is not clear where the information about forthcoming hostage videos originated from. Nonetheless, schools and parents are taking precautions to protect children from these potentially harmful images. Organizations such as Boundless Israel have also shared messages informing parents of the imminent release of hostage videos and urging them to remove TikTok and Instagram from their children’s mobile phones.

The Biden administration has acknowledged the possibility that Hamas is holding American hostages. In a speech, President Joe Biden stated that Hamas has also killed at least 14 Americans as part of the conflict. These alarming developments have underscored the need for heightened vigilance and caution when it comes to monitoring children’s social media usage.