Israel’s Ambassador to Ireland Criticizes Irish Politicians for Posting Palestinian Flag Images

Summary: Israel’s Ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, expressed her disappointment with Irish politicians who have posted images of Palestinian flags on their social media accounts. She argued that it is a “shame” that these politicians remain silent when Israelis are killed, despite the violence and atrocities committed Hamas militants during an unprecedented attack. The fighting between Israel and Gaza continues, with both sides reporting high death tolls and prisoners being held. Erlich emphasized that Israel is focused on defending its people and is seeking international support, including the condemnation from Ireland. Irish leaders, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, have condemned the attack and called for an end to the violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a long and difficult war, but Erlich assured that Israel is taking precautions to minimize harm to civilians, unlike Hamas. She emphasized that Israel has not declared war on Palestinians in Gaza, but on Hamas. Netanyahu also urged Gazans to leave, while Erlich pointed out Hamas’ responsibility for their wellbeing and accused them of using civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

– Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip.

– Gaza: A Palestinian territory on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, bordered Israel and Egypt.

