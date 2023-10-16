Women’s Organisations Denounce European Embassies for Israeli War Crimes in Gaza

Women’s organisations in Jordan have sent a strong denunciation telegram to the EU, German, French, British, and Italian embassies, holding them and their governments legally and morally responsible for the war crimes and acts of genocide committed the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip. The organizations accuse these countries of explicitly supporting and justifying these crimes, making them accomplices in the atrocities against civilians, including children, women, and men.

The telegram highlights the destruction of buildings and the significant loss of civilian lives in Gaza, with over 2,200 Palestinian martyrs, including 700 children, and the targeting of medical relief personnel and journalists. The women’s organizations point out the contradiction between the endorsement of values such as freedom, democracy, and human rights these countries and their apparent support for deliberate attacks on civilian populations, extensive property destruction, attacks on healthcare workers and facilities, displacement of civilian populations, and the use of internationally prohibited weapons.

The organizations demand that these governments adhere to international humanitarian law and condemn Israel’s crimes in Gaza. They call for a cessation of support to Israel, pressure for an end to the aggression against Gaza, and the urgent delivery of medical and humanitarian aid. Moreover, they emphasize the importance of respecting the rights of citizens to express their opinions and demonstrate in support of the Palestinians.

The women’s organizations believe that the Palestinian people have a legitimate right to resist the occupation, as guaranteed international law. They assert that the alignment of the United States and these European countries with the Israeli occupation has prolonged the conflict and its devastating consequences.

– War crimes: Actions carried out during armed conflicts that violate international rules and laws, including deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian property.

– Genocide: Acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

