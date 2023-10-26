New Restrictions on Hamas-Related Channels in Telegram

Telegram, the popular messaging platform, has recently implemented restrictions on channels associated with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. This decision comes as a response to mounting pressure from critics who have raised concerns about the group’s online influence amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to a report CNBC, Telegram has blocked access to Hamas’s official channels, hamas_com, and the channel of the al-Qassam Brigades, which serves as the military wing of Hamas. While the report does not mention whether iPhone users have been affected these restrictions, it confirms that Android users attempting to access these channels are now greeted with a message stating that the channels cannot be displayed on the Telegram app downloaded from the Google Play Store.

However, it is worth noting that some other channels associated with Hamas, such as “Gaza Now,” remain accessible on Telegram, boasting a significant subscriber base of over 1.6 million users. This information was initially reported the Russian state-owned media agency, Tass.

Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, had previously resisted calls to remove Hamas from the platform, emphasizing that the group served as an important source of information about the conflict. The company stated that shutting down Hamas-related channels could potentially endanger lives limiting the dissemination of crucial information, such as warnings to civilians about impending missile strikes.

In a recent post, Durov confirmed that Telegram’s moderators and AI tools have been actively removing millions of posts daily that are deemed “obviously harmful” in relation to the war. He acknowledged the complexity of tackling war-related coverage, highlighting the fact that Hamas has utilized Telegram for the purpose of warning civilians in Ashkelon to evacuate the area before missile strikes. Durov emphasized the dilemma faced the platform, questioning whether shutting down Hamas channels would save lives or further endanger them.

Ultimately, Telegram’s decision to restrict access to certain Hamas-related channels reflects the platform’s ongoing struggle to balance the need for information dissemination with concerns about the spread of propaganda and misinformation in the midst of conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why has Telegram restricted access to Hamas-related channels?

Telegram has imposed restrictions on Hamas-related channels in response to mounting pressure from critics who are concerned about the group’s online influence amidst the ongoing conflict. The platform aims to curtail the spread of propaganda and misinformation.

2. Are these restrictions applicable to both Android and iPhone users?

The CNBC report does not confirm whether iPhone users have also been affected the restrictions. It specifically mentions that Android users attempting to access Hamas-related channels are greeted with a message indicating that the channels cannot be displayed.

3. Are all channels associated with Hamas blocked on Telegram?

No, some channels associated with Hamas, such as “Gaza Now,” remain accessible on Telegram. “Gaza Now” has a significant subscriber base of over 1.6 million users.

4. What is Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s stance on removing Hamas from the platform?

Initially, Durov resisted calls to remove Hamas from Telegram, stating that the group provided important information about the conflict. However, the CEO acknowledged the challenges of moderating war-related content and expressed concerns about exacerbating an already dire situation shutting down Hamas channels.