European Commissioner Urges Meta to Remove Pro-Hamas Content within 24 Hours

European Commissioner Thierry Breton has set a 24-hour deadline for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to remove pro-Hamas content across its platforms. In a letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Breton expressed concerns that failure to eliminate content related to Hamas could result in the company violating new EU regulations. Breton requested a response from Zuckerberg within the specified timeframe to address the European Union’s worries.

The letter emphasized the need for Meta to promptly remove any illegal terrorist content and hate speech, particularly in the midst of the ongoing war in Israel. Breton warned that there were indications of Meta’s platforms being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation within the EU, following the terrorist attacks carried out Hamas against Israel. The European Commission noted a surge in the distribution of such content and disinformation, prompting urgent action.

Breton urged Meta to ensure the effectiveness of their systems and compliance with the rules outlined in the Digital Services Act (DSA). This includes adhering to the terms of service, promptly addressing notices of illegal content in the EU, and implementing proportionate and effective mitigation measures. Furthermore, he called for Meta to collaborate with relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol and respond promptly to any requests for assistance.

In response, a spokesperson for Meta stated that the company had established a special operations center with experts proficient in Hebrew and Arabic following the attacks Hamas. They assured that teams were working diligently to maintain platform safety, take action against content that violated their policies or local laws, and cooperate with third-party fact-checkers in the region to combat the spread of misinformation. Meta pledged to continue these efforts as the conflict continues.

In a similar vein, Commissioner Breton sent a letter to Elon Musk, owner of X, expressing concern over the spread of illegal content through his social network and urging him to take immediate action.

