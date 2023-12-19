Israel’s Standoff with the United Nations over Gaza Crisis

Summary: Israel’s relationship with the United Nations has reached an unprecedented low as tensions escalate between the two sides. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently invoked Article 99 of the UN charter to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, sparking outrage among Israeli diplomats. This move has intensified the standoff, with Israel adamantly rejecting calls for a ceasefire and arguing the need to eliminate Hamas. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen criticized Guterres for supporting Hamas and accused him of endangering world peace. While Guterres’ letter marks the seventh time Article 99 has been invoked in UN history, it is the first usage since 1989 during the Lebanese civil war. Experts view Guterres’ action as a symbolic appeal to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, although its impact on the Security Council’s political dynamics remains uncertain.

