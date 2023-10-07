Israel thanks India for support following attacks Hamas

Israel has expressed gratitude to India for its support following the recent attacks carried out Hamas. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Digital Diplomacy team posted a message on their official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Thank you India.” They also shared a picture showing “India is with Israel” trending on the platform.

The attacks Hamas involved a barrage of rockets that hit southern and central Israel. In response to the attacks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and support. He stated on X, “Deeply shocked the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.” Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, expressed his appreciation for India’s moral support and stated, “Israel will prevail.”

According to reports, over 100 people have been killed in the Hamas attacks, and more than 900 have been injured. The attacks have included rocket attacks and ground infiltration Hamas terrorists. Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted on X, “At least 100 Israelis murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks Hamas terrorists.”

The Israel Defense Forces’ top spokesman has stated that Hamas has taken Israelis as hostages to the Gaza Strip. Israeli soldiers have also been killed in the fighting, but the exact numbers have not been disclosed. The fighting is still ongoing, with ongoing hostage situations and multiple locations of ongoing fighting in southern Israel.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel (https://www.timesofisrael.com/)

– ANI news service (auto-generated report)