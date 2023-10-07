“India is with Israel” Trending on Social Media Amid Hamas Attacks

Israel has expressed gratitude to India for their support following a series of attacks carried out Hamas, with the hashtag #IndiaIsWithIsrael trending on social media. In response to the attacks, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Digital Diplomacy team thanked India on its official account. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, stating that India stands in solidarity with Israel during this difficult time.

Hamas launched a surprise attack, resulting in a barrage of rockets hitting southern and central Israel. The attack has caused significant casualties, with over 100 people reported dead and 908 injured, according to Israeli medical officials. The attacks have included rockets fired into Israeli territory as well as ground infiltration Hamas terrorists.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, expressed appreciation for India’s support, stating that Israel will prevail. He also highlighted that Israel is facing a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday.

The situation in Israel remains tense, with ongoing fighting and reports of hostages being taken Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces are working to secure areas under attack and scan the population for potential threats. Israeli troops have reached all towns along the Gaza border, and additional divisions are being deployed to the area.

The support shown India, as demonstrated through the trending hashtag on social media, is seen as a testament to the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. Both nations have faced security challenges and have stood in solidarity with each other.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel

– Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Digital Diplomacy team

– India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

– Naor Gilon, Israel’s Ambassador to India

– Israel Defense Forces